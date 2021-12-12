Man arrested on rape, trafficking charges in Fayetteville

Police arrested Emonie Rattler, 20 at Regency 7 Motel, Saturday, Dec. 11.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department arrested a man wanted for alleged rape and trafficking charges on Saturday, Dec. 11.

Emonie Rattler, 20 was located and arrested at Regency 7 Motel as soon as he walked out of his room. Officers checked the room for any possible victims or anyone in need of assistance.

When checking the room, officers said they could smell the strong odor of unburnt marijuana and found several bullets on the dresser. Officers were alerted there was a firearm in the room and an unknown amount of marijuana.

Officers retrieved the loaded firearm with consent and discovered it had been stolen out of Springdale. Rattler allegedly admitted to stealing it.

Police obtained a search warrant and discovered 2.5 pounds of marijuana, 10 containers of wax marijuana, an undisclosed quantity of Xanax, and two jars of an unknown brown substance. A portion of the marijuana was packaged in small plastic bags which police say were ready for distribution.