Are these yours? Arkansas Goodwill hopes to find owner of war memorabilia

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — According to Goodwill Industries of Arkansas, some war memorabilia was donated to the Hot Springs Goodwill location during the first week of December.

Among the donations were some army medals — one of them including a purple heart.

There isn't a date or name on any of them, but one of the medals was issued to a member of the 28th Transportation Battalion.

Goodwill would love to return the items to the family.

If you have any information on who these may belong to, or their family, please contact Goodwill Industries of Arkansas on their Facebook page.