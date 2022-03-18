Sabrina Mason, a detention captain with the Washington County Sheriff's Office, was arrested for driving the wrong way in an unmarked county vehicle.

WEST FORK, Ark. — A Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) detention captain was arrested and terminated after allegedly driving while intoxicated.

According to WCSO deputies, 44-year-old Sabrina Mason was pulled over Thursday, March 17, evening after driving the wrong way on an Interstate-49 off-ramp in West Fork.

In dashcam video released to 5NEWS, the vehicle driven by Mason was seen pulling out of a gas station in West Fork, swerving on the road and then turning the wrong way onto an off-ramp on I-49.

A West Fork Police Officer can be heard saying Mason blew a .19 on a breathalyzer and failed several field sobriety tests in bodycam footage. A blood alcohol concentration of .08 or higher is considered drunk driving in Arkansas.

Mason was booked into the Washington County Jail for DWI and driving left of the center lane. She was released 20 minutes after being booked, according to the Washington County Jail log.

She's set to appear in court on April 25.

