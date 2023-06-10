Five inmates filed a lawsuit against Washington County Jail and Dr. Robert Karas for prescribing Ivermectin to treat COVID-19.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Five former Washington County Jail inmates will receive cash as part of a settlement from a nearly two-year-long lawsuit.

A case was filed in early 2022 by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) claiming these inmates were given ivermectin to treat COVID-19 without their consent.

The five inmates filed the lawsuit against Washington County Detention Center, the former Sheriff Tim Helder, the former jail doctor Dr. Robert Karas, as well as his practice Karas Correctional Health.

The settlement totaling $10,000 dollars will mean a monetary payment to each of the former inmates in the amount of $2,000 dollars.

The ACLU says the inmates were given Ivermectin while at the jail without their consent and Dr. Karas experimented with the drug to those at the detention center.

The drug wasn’t approved or recommended for treatment of COVID-19 by the FDA.

According to the reports, it's believed some inmates were given large doses in comparison to smaller doses given to patients aware of their treatment at Dr. Karas' private clinic. Reports included the inmates experiencing symptoms like nausea, vomiting, vision issues, and bloody stool.

In a press release on Friday morning, ACLU of Arkansas stated, “These men are incredibly courageous and resilient to stand up to the abusive, inhumane experimentation they endured at the Washington County Detention Center.”

Washington County Justice of the Peace Beth Coger says the settlement is a reminder of everyone’s rights.

"I'm hoping that Washington County and Dr. Karas and the sheriff's office and everybody involved in making these decisions will be more alert to individual’s rights and to treating people with dignity and respect," Coger said.

We reached out to Dr. Karas’ office for a statement and they refused to comment at this time.

