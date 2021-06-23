'We just want justice': community seeks answers after fatal shooting of Lonoke teen

Dozens gathered in front of the Lonoke County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday to speak with law enforcement and get answers on the fatal shooting of Hunter Brittain.

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. — A family is grieving and a community is filled with questions. People are trying to figure out how a traffic stop led to the shooting of a teenager.

17-year-old Hunter Brittain was shot and killed Wednesday morning by a Lonoke County Sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop.

The deputy, Sergeant Michael Davis, pulled Brittain over along Highway 89 near Cabot around 3 a.m.

The family said that Brittain was test driving his truck after repairing the transmission at a near-by body shop.

That same day, dozens stood in front of the Lonoke County Sheriff's Office to figure out where it all went wrong.

"Yeah, I want to know why the officer isn't in jail until they find out more stuff," Toni Hundley said. "He gets to go home to his family. Hunter doesn't get to come home."

The investigation was turned over to the Arkansas State Police, including the body camera that Sgt. Davis was wearing. The sheriff was unable to confirm if it was recording at the time of the incident.

"I don't know exactly what occurred, but we will get to the bottom of it," John Staley, Lonoke County Sheriff, said.

"I know it's tough not getting the answers right now. We don't have the answers, but it's going to come out," Kevin McCoy, Lonoke County Chief Deputy, said.