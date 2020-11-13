WEST HAVEN, Conn. — State and local officials are investigating after two people were killed in a steam explosion at the West Haven VA Medical Center.
Officials are expected to provide more updates on the incident at 2 p.m.
Reportedly killed were a VA employee and a contractor. There were no reported transports to local hospitals following the explosion.
State Police said their Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit has been called in to help investigate with the local fire marshal.
Senator Chris Murphy tweeted this morning that his heart went out to the victims and those affected.
This is a developing story.
