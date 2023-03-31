Drone video shows tornado damage in Little Rock

Damage to dozens of homes and businesses can be seen in the footage.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Drone video captured late Friday evening shows the devastation left behind in Little Rock by an apparent tornado..

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders declared a state of emergency, activating approximately 100 Arkansas National Guardsmen to assist first responders in storm recovery.

By Saturday morning, three deaths had been confirmed in the state after severe storms swept through the area.

A tornado in Little Rock was confirmed around 2:25 p.m. Friday over the Reservoir Road area. It went from Little Rock to Jacksonville.

Most of the damage happened in West Little Rock before moving into North Little Rock and then towards Sherwood and Jacksonville.

Drone video by Zane Harris showed the extent of the damage. Watch below: