WEST LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – Overnight storms left behind tons of damage and debris in West Little Rock.

Neighborhoods off Chenal Valley and Kanis were pummeled with toppled trees and branches.

"We've had the occasional tree down but never anything like this,” Wendell Fortner said.

Fortner had a big mess to clean up of his own. One of his pine trees completely uprooted just outside his front door, just missing his home.

"It landed perfectly between trees and the house,” he said. "Tree blew down last night and we didn't even know it."

Fortner said he and his wife were sitting in the living room when it happened. They did not here the tree come down when it happened.

“About the luckiest person in the world I guess. Really blessed it didn't hurt anybody or anything,” he said.

Just down the block in the DuClaire Court neighborhood, even more trees uprooted, blocking Chenal Valley road.

Multiple Entergy crews also came to help restore power.

“This is the first time we’ve seen major trees down in a while,” Wilbert Jiles said. “We were thankful the trees did not hit the house. We could’ve had a lot of major destruction.”

But Elizabeth Clogston didn't get so lucky. Two trees toppled onto her home in Chenal Circle during the storm.

"Within five minutes it was like ‘WHAM!’ and there was another loud crash and we were kind of like I wonder what that was and there were trees that had come through our roof,” she said.

Little Rock firefighters came out to help with the damage, but Clogston said it could've been a lot worse.

"At least it was a room that was unoccupied. Not a bedroom, nobody was in it, nobody was hurt. Everything can be fixed. That's the most important thing,” she said.

A spokesperson for Entergy said they do not have an accurate assessment on when power will be restored in West Little rock.

As crews scout, the more damage they find. Some could be without power until tomorrow.

