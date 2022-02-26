The West Memphis Fire Department said Saturday morning, Jason Lang was headed to an EMT class in Pine Bluff when he stopped to help during a traffic crash.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A West Memphis Firefighter has died in the line of duty after being hit by an 18-wheeler while helping during a traffic accident along the interstate.

The West Memphis Fire Department said early Saturday morning, Jason Lang was headed to an EMT clinical training class in Pine Bluff when he stopped to help during a crash along the interstate. They said while helping, he was hit by an 18-wheeler passing by and killed.

“Firefighter, Jason Lang immediately, and without hesitation, bravely made the ultimate sacrifice, and he will always be remembered for his legacy and bravery for serving others,” said Chief Barry Ealy in a Facebook post.

Lang had been with the West Memphis Fire Department since December 2021.

“I call on the people of West Memphis and the entire Mid-South region to join me in remembering him, and continue to pray for his family, friends, and our first responders,” said Mayor Marco McClendon.