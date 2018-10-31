The wet weather has impacted farmers crops. While some farmers are doing well, others are taking a hit. Several corn mazes and pumpkin patches had to close early this season because of all the mud.

One farmer said the weather has pros and cons.

“We did welcome the rain because of our Christmas trees,” Motley Farms owner Randy Motley said.

Motley Farms is saying goodbye to Halloween and preparing for their next big event. The rain has given them a head start.

“Normally October’s a pretty dry month," Motley said, "and we have to irrigate sometimes for our Christmas trees, getting ready for our Christmas season.”

But, the rain wasn’t so good for those looking for pumpkins at their patch.

“The rainy season helps the pumpkins unless you’re trying to open to the public,"Motley said. "Doesn’t do so well when you’re trying to get school tours out our field trips.”

On Halloween, they were doing makeup days.

“We’re doing a few school field trips today and they were makeups," Motley said. "We actually got rained out two days earlier in the month.”

The pumpkin patch is usually closed by this time.

“Normally we would not be open this late in the season," he said. "We do normally save a few days at the end of the season for rain makeup.”

University of Arkansas extension agronomist Jason Kelley said pumpkin patches aren’t the only things that suffered because of the rainfall.

“Excess rain has really hampered harvest efforts,"Kelley said. "So, we’re really behind on harvest right now.”

In the long run, this will hurt farmers pocketbooks. They’re also having to sell crops at lower prices.

“We’ve had a lot of quality issues, so the crop is great quality if it doesn’t rain but we had a lot of rainfall after it’s mature,"Kelley said. "The quality of some instances are rice, soybeans, corn, has went down.”

He said these conditions will have lasting effects on wheat. We can expect to see this impact next year’s crops as well.

