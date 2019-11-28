LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The night before Thanksgiving is a time for reflection. People take stock of the year that is almost over and remind themselves of all the good things they have experienced.

Arkansans and those visiting from other parts of the country shared with THV11 the things for which they are most thankful.

“I’m thankful for all my family members,” a young man named Wrilyn Brooks said. “I’m thankful for God giving me my family members.”

When asked about his favorite thing to do with his family, he smirked and replied, “uh, aggravate them,” drawing laughs from his two older sisters.

“I’m excited to go spend some time with family, and to just get some time to relax and to enjoy the holidays,” Perry Claunch said. He and a few of his coworkers were returning from a lunch break and about to head home early to begin the long weekend. He said he has lots to be grateful for.

“Well, that’s a pretty long list,” he said. “But I think the top of that list: my wife, definitely, and my savior, Jesus Christ. And the rest of my family. And my dog. Super-thankful for my dog. Beautiful German Shepherd.”

Karen Shepherd and her daughter, Zoe, said good health is something they do not take for granted. We had a few surgeries last year, Zoe did,” Karen Shepherd explained, “so everything’s good on that, we’re thankful for that.”

Zoe Shepherd added that she is happy to be able to dance. She recently landed roles in Ballet Arkansas productions of The Nutcracker and Cinderella. Her mother said she hopes dance continues to fill her life with joy. “I’m hoping that you’re still developing in dance, and maybe even in more roles,” Karen Shepherd said of her wishes for 2020. “Um, my husband is in grad school, so we’re hoping to be closer to him finishing that.”

Jacqui Gritsch said she wants to put 2019 behind her. Gritsch, from Los Angeles, is traveling with her friend, Wendy, after stopping in Memphis to claim her late mother’s car and belongings. She said she is grateful to have such a friend at her side during this difficult time. “She’s easy-going, and she is really strong,” she explained. “And she can do anything. She’s amazing.”

Gritsch said she is eager to return home to her family, and that her hope for the year to come is simple. “That nobody dies on me,” she stated. “I mean, my mother died, then her mother died, then my father-in-law died on Veterans Day. And, of course, I’m taking care of—my mother actually died on May 31st, but I couldn’t get in to get her things until now. So, I’ll be really thankful if everybody’s still around.”

Dan Walls spent his Wednesday afternoon showing an exchange student from Spain around Little Rock. They planned to see some of the Christmas trees downtown, as well as the Clinton Presidential Library.

“I have a lot to be thankful for, but mainly for my faith,” he stated. “As a Christian, I know I have the promise of eternity. And God is so good that He gives us a promise that if we know Him, we have a right to live forever through an acceptance of His son, Jesus Christ. And I pray that for America, because America needs to know that message, too.”

Anna Osmon spent the afternoon with a couple of relatives, enjoy a sunny day off. She teaches sixth grade in Greenbrier and is enjoying having the week off.

“Today, I’m really thankful for, just the public school system where I work, and for my students,” she said. “And just the joy that they bring me and the fact that I can play a role in their lives as far as their education goes, and try to help them into better people.

“It gives me just a passion to keep coming back. They’re at a really pivotal point in their education, becoming more of a young person and making decisions for themselves. So, it’s a really neat age to be a part of, in the process.”