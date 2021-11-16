What Arkansans need to know about human trafficking as holidays approach

In 2019, nearly 12,000 cases were reported to the human trafficking hotline nationally-- 86 of those were in our home state.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Worldwide, millions are impacted by human trafficking each year, and that includes right here in Arkansas.

In 2019, nearly 12,000 cases were reported to the human trafficking hotline nationally-- 86 of those were in our home state.

Some signs to look out for include:

physical marks or bruises.

a younger teen with an older or controlling partner.

a group of girls changing into more provocative clothing in a public bathroom.

This leaves groups dedicated to stopping human trafficking and helping its victims recover, with an important job year-round.

And while it's hard to know any data trends for sure, one Little Rock organization said it's especially important to stay vigilant during the holiday season in crowded malls and airport terminals.

"Partners Against Trafficking Humans" - also known as PATH - is an Arkansas based group that offers resources.

"We bring them in. We offer them trauma informed therapy. We offer life skills to help them get their lives back on track and we offer them fun," Clint Speer, PATH Community Education Coordinator said.

Some of these resources include a work study program that a recent trafficking victim and survivor spoke with us about.

To protect her identity, we'll call her "Jane".

"I am feeling so glad because everybody loves me and I feel so good. It is a safe location, nobody knows my location. This work, it is really comfortable work," Jane said.

And while PATH works to support survivors, prevention remains essential.

Something they want to emphasize during the holiday travel season as their hotline "picks up a bit" this time of year, according to Speer.

But, Speer wants to emphasize awareness of trafficking attempts, not just in public but through social media as well.

"People are reaching out through social media and saying 'let me pay for this trip for you' or buy your Christmas presents for you. And really [a trafficker] is trying to exploit vulnerabilities that they've been looking for. If somebody is offering you something that seems too good to be true, it probably is," Speer said.

This is all as PATH continues to push for vigilance and action from everyone-- if you see something, say something.

"Trust your gut, if something seems off, then get to a safe place and call a safe person," Speer added.

Jane's experience also serves as a message to victims that they are not alone, and help is available.

In fact at PATH, Jane never has to be left alone. "Someone with you always, someone to take care of you," she said.

A positive experience Jane is looking forward to this Christmas, unlike many in her past.

"Christmas time before PATH was not fun. Nothing, anything. But right now is a lot of fun," Jane said.