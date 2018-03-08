We see them all the time. Memorials set up along the side of the road marking the loss of a loved one in a traffic crash. The sentiment is obvious but in Arkansas they're not allowed.

THV11 viewers wondered what would happen to a wreath on a tree in the middle of the ongoing I-630 construction zone.

“Roadside memorials are not allowed,” said Danny Straessle with the Arkansas Department of Transportation. “The statute says ‘the right of way shall remain inviolate.’ That means you can‘t have anything in the area including what we call the ‘clear zone’ where if you travel off the route, you can correct and get back on the road.”

That includes yard sale signs, political signs, mailboxes as well as crosses or plaques remembering a loved one who died in a crash.

“Our policy is to remove it and to take it to the nearest maintenance shop,” Straessle said. “We try to contact the family members if we can figure out who it is and tell them that we will hold it here until you can come back and pick it up if that's possible.”

Straessle says they usually hold on to the items for about a month.

In the case of the memorial from a crash in 2017 along I-630, the expansion work has already cleared that wreath. Straessle says if the ARDOT crews knew about it, they would take the items to the maintenance shed in southwest Little Rock.

Just off the inner-city artery is considerable tracts of parkland and trails, including some that come right up under a bridge of the interstate. The concrete is covered in graffiti including memorials. The creek nearby in the wooded trail area makes it a fitting setting for a marker, but an important distinction arises if you climb over the fence next to the highway.

“The challenge here is that it's not permitted by state law and it's also a maintenance issue for us,” Straessle said. “We've had instances where the mowers hit it, kick stuff up into the travel lanes and throw all kinds of debris everywhere.”

Technology could present a solution in the near future.

“Perhaps on iDrive Arkansas we might be able to do a virtual memorial,” said Straessle of ARDOT’s online traffic tool. “It could allow people to stick pins on there and not only notate the place where their loved one was lost, but also some information about him.”

