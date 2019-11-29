LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Razorback Football returns to Little Rock today for the only game being played at War Memorial Stadium this season.

War Memorial Stadium prohibits certain items from being brought inside the stadium.

The following items are expressly prohibited inside ticketed areas:

Metal, plastic or glass containers of any kind (except for clear, empty plastic water bottles no larger than 20 ounces, insulin containers, and baby food)

All tobacco products, including e-cigarettes

Coolers or ice chests

Backpacks and bags

Umbrellas

Strollers/baby carriers

Stadium seats that have arms, pockets, or are larger than 16" wide

Brooms, poles, and staffs of any kind

Weapons (including, without limitation, pocket knives), fireworks and other illegal substances

Camera lenses in excess of six inches, tripods, monopods, and selfie sticks

Animals (except service animals)

Beach balls and other inflatable items

Laser pens and laser pointers

Alcohol

Noisemakers

Skateboards, hoverboards, and wheeled footwear

Drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles

Self-defense sprays (including, without limitation, pepper spray and mace)

Toy guns or toy knives (including, without limitation, water guns)

Signs

Any other item deemed dangerous or inappropriate or otherwise violating the Guest Conduct Policy

Here are some quick facts to know before the game.

A clear bag policy is enforced (Bags should be no larger than one gallon, resealable, and clear. Clutch purse with or without strap no larger than 4.5'' x 6.5''. Clear tote that's plastic, vinyl, or PVC no larger than 12'' x 6'' x 12'')

Metal detectors and/or security wands are at all entrances

Concealed carry is prohibited even with a permit

Loitering in the concourse is prohibited

Arrive early to avoid congestion at entry

Enter the stadium through the gate indicated on your ticket

Have your ticket ready to be scanned upon entrance

Report any suspicious conduct to onsite law enforcement

All clear bags and clutch purses will be screened prior to entry into the stadium.

People carrying required medical supplies or devices into the venue are not subject to the clear bag policy but, will need to go through the bag check line at their entry gate for a thorough screening of the bag and the medical items. The person requiring these supplies or devices must accompany the bag at all times. Medical exception bags will be tagged once cleared.

Policy violators can be refused admission, asked to leave, or ejected from the ticketed areas.

