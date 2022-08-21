Investigation underway for White County inmate who died after being taken to hospital

SEARCY, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have been asked by the White County Sheriff's Department to investigate the death of one of their inmates.
The death of 54-year-old Terry Wayne Thompson was reported to the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Friday.
Prior to Thompson's death, deputies and inmates at the detention center reported that he had experienced trouble breathing.
An ambulance was called and life-saving measures were given while they waited for help to arrive. Thompson was taken to a Searcy hospital, where he later died.
Thompson's body has been taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine the cause of death.
The investigation into this incident remains ongoing and we will update with more information as soon as it becomes available.