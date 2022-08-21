Investigation underway for White County inmate who died after being taken to hospital

Arkansas State Police are investigating after a White County Detention Center inmate experienced trouble breathing and later died after being taken to the hospital.

SEARCY, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have been asked by the White County Sheriff's Department to investigate the death of one of their inmates.

The death of 54-year-old Terry Wayne Thompson was reported to the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Friday.

Prior to Thompson's death, deputies and inmates at the detention center reported that he had experienced trouble breathing.

An ambulance was called and life-saving measures were given while they waited for help to arrive. Thompson was taken to a Searcy hospital, where he later died.

Thompson's body has been taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine the cause of death.