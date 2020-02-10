In her statement, Whitmer said the country must remain "vigilant" in the fight against COVID-19.

LANSING, Mich. — Lawmakers across the country are reacting to the news that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

Friday morning, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a statement sending well wishes to the president but also using it as a moment to highlight the seriousness of COVID-19.

"I want to start by wishing the president and first lady a speedy recovery," the statement started. "COVID-19 is the most dangerous public health crisis America has faced in 100 years. It is still present in our communities. It is still spreading. And people are still dying from it every single day."

Trump announced on Twitter early Friday morning that he and his wife had tested positive for the coronavirus. The president is experiencing "mild symptoms."

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

"This virus doesn't care if you're rich or poor, a Republican or a Democrat, young or old. No one is immune. Not even the president," Whitmer said in her statement.

The governor and the president have sparred over the past six months over Michigan's COVID-19 response. In her statement, Whitmer said the country must remain "vigilant" in the fight against COVID-19.

"My sincere hope is that today's news will serve as a wakeup call to every single American. Right now all 50 states and the federal government have some kind of declared state of emergency. We are all in this together. Let's all do our part. Let's all mask up. And let's get through this together, as one nation," Whitmer's statement read.

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen have both tested negative for the virus.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.