LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - The Arkansas Agriculture Department’s Forestry Commission (AFC), received $200,000 from the United States Forest Service for their Rural Fire Program. They plan to purchase and distribute 67 Wildfire Suppression Kits to statewide volunteer fire departments in 2018.

Kits will include equipment and gear necessary for the safe suppression of wildfires. Selected volunteer fire departments will receive them through October.

Volunteer fire departments are the primary partner to AFC crews in wildfire response and suppression but often need the specialized equipment and gear necessary for safe wildfire suppression.

According to the Arkansas Agriculture Department, since 2014, more than 230 volunteer fire departments have received Wildfire Suppression Kits through the Rural Fire Program. Kits distributed this year include lightweight wildfire-resistant personal protective equipment, hand rakes, back-pack water pumps, and leaf blowers.

Volunteer fire departments interested in participating in the Wildfire Suppression Kit program will need to submit applications that are scored according to specific criteria including fire district population, the size of the response area, wildfire equipment response needs, and other factors.

The application period for the 2019 Wildfire Protection Kit program starts in September of 2018.

Contact Kathryn Mahan-Hooten at Kathryn.Mahan@agriculture.arkansas.gov and (501) 679-3183 with questions or to be added to the Rural Fire Program email distribution list.

Fire departments selected to receive kits in 2018 are listed below by fire department and county:

Bald Knob/White

Bayliss/Pope

Berlin/Ashley

Birdtown/Conway

Bismarck/Hot Springs

Black Fork/Scott

Boggy Creek/Miller

Bonnerdale/Hot Springs

Bruno/Marion

Carlisle/Lonoke

Cato/Faulkner

Cornerville/Lincoln

County Line/Bradley

Crawford County #4

Crawfordsville/Crittenden

Dover City/Pope

Evening Shade/Sharp

Fouke/Miller

Garner/White

Genoa/Miller

Gepp/Fulton

Gilmore/Crittenden

Glenco/Fulton

Grange-Calamine/Lawrence

Halley/Desha

Heafer/Crittenden

Hilltop/Faulkner

Highfill/Benton

Hindsville/Madison

Holly Springs/Dallas

Horseshoe Bend/Izard

Humnoke/Lonoke

Jacksonport/Jackson

Johnson County #1

Johnson County #6

Junction City/Union

Keo/Lonoke

Lake Norrell/Saline

Langley/Pike

Lee County

Leola/Grant

Lodi/Pike

Manila/Mississippi

Mountain Springs/Lonoke

New Deroche/Hot Springs

New Edinburg/Cleveland

Northside/Independence

Northwest Scott/Scott

Oak Hill/Little River

Ouachita Area/Dallas

Ozan Rural/Hempstead

Pea Ridge/Pope

Pettigrew/Madison

Ponca/Newton

Rondo/Lee

Rose Bud/White

Saffell/Lawrence

Salesville/Baxter

Scotland/Van Buren

Sulpher-Laverna/Montgomery

Spring Hill/Hempstead

Sugarloaf-Slatonville/Sebastian

Swan Lake/Jefferson

Wabbaseka/Jefferson

Trinity/Miller

Yancy/Hempstead

Yarborough/Little River

