LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - The Arkansas Agriculture Department’s Forestry Commission (AFC), received $200,000 from the United States Forest Service for their Rural Fire Program. They plan to purchase and distribute 67 Wildfire Suppression Kits to statewide volunteer fire departments in 2018.
Kits will include equipment and gear necessary for the safe suppression of wildfires. Selected volunteer fire departments will receive them through October.
Volunteer fire departments are the primary partner to AFC crews in wildfire response and suppression but often need the specialized equipment and gear necessary for safe wildfire suppression.
According to the Arkansas Agriculture Department, since 2014, more than 230 volunteer fire departments have received Wildfire Suppression Kits through the Rural Fire Program. Kits distributed this year include lightweight wildfire-resistant personal protective equipment, hand rakes, back-pack water pumps, and leaf blowers.
Volunteer fire departments interested in participating in the Wildfire Suppression Kit program will need to submit applications that are scored according to specific criteria including fire district population, the size of the response area, wildfire equipment response needs, and other factors.
The application period for the 2019 Wildfire Protection Kit program starts in September of 2018.
Contact Kathryn Mahan-Hooten at Kathryn.Mahan@agriculture.arkansas.gov and (501) 679-3183 with questions or to be added to the Rural Fire Program email distribution list.
Fire departments selected to receive kits in 2018 are listed below by fire department and county:
- Bald Knob/White
- Bayliss/Pope
- Berlin/Ashley
- Birdtown/Conway
- Bismarck/Hot Springs
- Black Fork/Scott
- Boggy Creek/Miller
- Bonnerdale/Hot Springs
- Bruno/Marion
- Carlisle/Lonoke
- Cato/Faulkner
- Cornerville/Lincoln
- County Line/Bradley
- Crawford County #4
- Crawfordsville/Crittenden
- Dover City/Pope
- Evening Shade/Sharp
- Fouke/Miller
- Garner/White
- Genoa/Miller
- Gepp/Fulton
- Gilmore/Crittenden
- Glenco/Fulton
- Grange-Calamine/Lawrence
- Halley/Desha
- Heafer/Crittenden
- Hilltop/Faulkner
- Highfill/Benton
- Hindsville/Madison
- Holly Springs/Dallas
- Horseshoe Bend/Izard
- Humnoke/Lonoke
- Jacksonport/Jackson
- Johnson County #1
- Johnson County #6
- Junction City/Union
- Keo/Lonoke
- Lake Norrell/Saline
- Langley/Pike
- Lee County
- Leola/Grant
- Lodi/Pike
- Manila/Mississippi
- Mountain Springs/Lonoke
- New Deroche/Hot Springs
- New Edinburg/Cleveland
- Northside/Independence
- Northwest Scott/Scott
- Oak Hill/Little River
- Ouachita Area/Dallas
- Ozan Rural/Hempstead
- Pea Ridge/Pope
- Pettigrew/Madison
- Ponca/Newton
- Rondo/Lee
- Rose Bud/White
- Saffell/Lawrence
- Salesville/Baxter
- Scotland/Van Buren
- Sulpher-Laverna/Montgomery
- Spring Hill/Hempstead
- Sugarloaf-Slatonville/Sebastian
- Swan Lake/Jefferson
- Wabbaseka/Jefferson
- Trinity/Miller
- Yancy/Hempstead
- Yarborough/Little River