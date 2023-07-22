Deitric Williams Jr.'s family wants answers, justice after in-custody death

Deitric Williams Jr.'s family and friends are looking for answers as they celebrated his life with a balloon release Friday night in Conway.

CONWAY, Ark. — Friday night was one no parent wants to see — a memory of life in remembrance of their child.

For Deitric Williams Sr. and Nicole Burnett, that's precisely what they did for their 26-year-old son Deitric Williams Jr.

"I've been sick, hurt, in the hospital, feel like I wanted to die," said Williams, the father of Deitric Williams Jr. "But I've never felt hurt like this."

Deitric Williams Jr. died in Conway police custody on July 17. His parents described him as caring and compassionate.

"He had a big heart, and everybody loved him," said Burnett, the mother of Williams. "He wasn't a troubled child."

Surrounded by friends and family, a balloon release was held in Williams' honor on Gum Street in Conway.

Details about what happened during Williams' arrest are minimal as the Arkansas State Police investigates the incident.

The Conway Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance around 11:44 a.m. on July 17 at the McDonald's on Oak Street when Williams exited his vehicle after allegedly fighting with a woman in the parking lot.

Officers approached Williams and asked for identification, prompting him to search his car. Citing safety concerns, Williams was asked to step out of the vehicle. When he didn't, Conway police pulled him out, which started an on-foot pursuit.

According to a witness video we obtained, Williams ran to Gum Street, where he would eventually be detained behind a residence.

The Conway Police Department said Williams "began to exhibit signs of medical distress" after taking him into custody.

Williams died at a local area hospital around 4:18 p.m.

Officials tell us they've reached out to schedule a time for the family to view the body camera video.

"I have mixed emotions," Burnett said. "I feel like I'm having a nervous breakdown."

The Arkansas Department of Public Safety released a statement Friday that said Williams' autopsy showed "no evidence of life-threatening inflicted injury or internal injury."

The full autopsy report has not been released at this time.

"I know I can't get my son back, but we want justice for him," Williams said.

Although Arkansas State Police said they can't release any information until the investigation is finished, Williams and Burnett are calling for answers.

"We're hurt," Williams said.

But for now, all they can do is remember their son.

"We want answers, and we want justice for him," Burnett said.

We've looked into the use of force and duty to intervene policies for Conway police, and we have them linked here and here.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. We will update you as soon as more information becomes available.