Arkansas winter weather leads to delivery delays

Last week's icy conditions kept many people off the roads, including delivery drivers— because of this, delays are once again jamming the supply chain.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One week ago, winter weather made its way through the Natural State, and it left behind ice, snow, and sleet all in different areas. This in turn caused dangerous driving conditions for many, especially truck drivers.



“Occasionally those decisions aren't even up to the drivers, a road will be shut down because it's deemed unsafe for them to travel,” said Kelly Crow, Vice President of the Arkansas Trucking Association.

Crow explained that there's usually a plan in place to catch up on deliveries.

“They'll do their best to make up the time to get the freight there on time and intact,” said Crow. “But it's of course going to vary on if it's produce that has to be returned, or if it's something that has a long shelf life.”

Stratton’s Market carries many different products from produce to canned goods and even alcohol. Last week’s weather brought more customers, but fewer deliveries.

“On Tuesday, we average about seven to eight deliveries and Wednesday, we'll get you know, anywhere from four to six deliveries,” said General Manager David Waddle. “Another eight to 10 deliveries on Friday. And I think we only got two of them.”

Waddle shared that thanks to local resources certain shelves were able to be fully stocked.

“Our local farmers came in early so that we can make sure we'd have bread and eggs and milk and everything available for when ice-mageddon hit,” Waddle added.

Other shelves were not so lucky, but deliveries have begun rolling in.

The first of the deliveries are set to arrive on Saturday, then eight on Tuesday, and another eight more are expected on Wednesday