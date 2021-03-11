Police said the woman told officials she was attempting to stop the plane from leaving since she was late for her flight.

PHOENIX — A woman late for her flight was arrested for trespassing at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport on Sunday, authorities said.

The 53-year-old woman from St. Louis was booked into the Maricopa County Jail for running out onto the tarmac to stop a plane from leaving, the Phoenix Police Department said. The woman said she was late for her flight and tried to have the plane stopped so she wouldn't miss her flight, police said.

Officials said the doors to the jetway were already secured when the woman pushed the doors open and ran through. The woman then ran down a flight of stairs towards the nose of the plane before she was contacted by employees.

Authorities said there was signage on the doors that started "No trespassing" and "Felony" in English and Spanish.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Get to know 12 News

At 12 News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12 News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.

At 12 News, It’s a Matter of Facts. Built on a legacy of trust, 12 News serves more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12 News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.

We are committed to hyper-locally serving all of our communities. We advocate for our neighbors, affect positive change, and connect our broader community to solutions.

12 News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.