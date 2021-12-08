Nashville state trooper helps woman deliver her baby along I-40

THP said the trooper used his prior experience as an EMT to help deliver a baby boy just before EMS arrived.

DICKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is applauding one of its troopers after he stepped up help a woman in labor safely deliver her baby on Tuesday.

THP Nashville said trooper Aaron Ranker responded to a call of a woman in labor on I-40 near Dickson, and arrived to find the baby boy was definitely not waiting any longer to make his way into the world!

THP said the trooper uses his past experience as an EMT, and he was able to help the woman deliver her baby boy in the front seat of her car just before EMS crews arrived.

"We are extremely proud of Aaron!" THP Nashville said.

December 7, Trooper Aaron Ranker responded to a call of a woman in labor on I-40 near Dickson. When he arrived, he assessed the situation and took action. Using his prior experience, as an EMT Aaron delivered a baby boy just before EMS arrived. We are extremely proud of Aaron! pic.twitter.com/L1uE2ZsgBH — THPNashville (@THPNashville) December 8, 2021

NBC Nashville affiliate WSMV spoke to Ranker Wednesday, who said things "were moving quickly" when he arrived.

“I knew at that point birth was going to happen whether we wanted to or not,” he said. "I figured at some point my medical background would help on some calls, but as far as delivering a baby on the side of the interstate, never in a million years."