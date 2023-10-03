EATONTON, Ga. — An Eatonton woman is dead after getting hit by a deer as she drove a scooter near Lake Oconee.
Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills says it happened about 8:30 Wednesday night on Ward’s Chapel Road.
He says 48-year-old Misty Renee Honeycutt was alive when first responders arrived, but she died soon after arriving at the Putnam County hospital.
He says she was driving a 2009 scooter when a deer apparently ran into her.
They did not find the deer, but the sheriff says they found deer hair in the wreckage.
They were not able to find a helmet where the crash happened, and Sills says Honeycutt suffered severe head and body trauma in the crash.