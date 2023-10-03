The woman was driving a 2009 scooter near a lake in Georgia when a deer ran into her.

EATONTON, Ga. — An Eatonton woman is dead after getting hit by a deer as she drove a scooter near Lake Oconee.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills says it happened about 8:30 Wednesday night on Ward’s Chapel Road.

He says 48-year-old Misty Renee Honeycutt was alive when first responders arrived, but she died soon after arriving at the Putnam County hospital.

He says she was driving a 2009 scooter when a deer apparently ran into her.

They did not find the deer, but the sheriff says they found deer hair in the wreckage.