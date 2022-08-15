A woman died after getting trapped between a light rail train and the platform at the Mount Baker Station Sunday afternoon.

SEATTLE — A 39-year-old woman died Sunday after she became trapped between a light rail train and the Mount Baker Station platform, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).

Seattle Fire Department crews were called to the station to extricate the trapped woman at around 1:30 p.m. Crews were able to extricate the woman, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police the woman appeared to have stumbled and fell off the platform and was hit by the moving light rail train.

Sound Transit tweeted that the Link shuttle buses replaced the 1 Line between Beacon Hill Station and Columbia City Station while police investigated. Service has since resumed to all stations.

After the incident, Sound Transit reminded passengers to stand behind the yellow line until the light rail train has made a complete stop.

The SPD’s Traffic Collision Investigation Squad responded to the scene and is investigating the incident.