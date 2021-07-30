"It could have blown in from Texas, Okla. or Ark., given the path of that tornado. I've kept it for the past 25 years, just hoping to get it back to its family."

VAN BUREN, Arkansas — Becky Garrett Steele, of Hope, Arkansas, went to Facebook hoping to find the owners of an old family photo that she found in her yard after a tornado hit the River Valley just over 25 years ago.

Becky said the picture was found in her yard after a tornado hit Fort Smith and Van Buren in April 1996.

In an effort to find the owners of the picture, Becky published it in local newspapers shortly after the tornado, many years ago. She said she hoped someone would recognize it and claim it.

On July 28, 2021, she came across the picture again and decided it would be worth a shot to post it on social media in an effort to find the family it belongs to, so she shared it to her personal Facebook page, along with the story of how she became its keeper and asked 'folks' to share it.

"This photo could, theoretically, have blown in from Texas, Oklahoma, or Arkansas, given the path of that tornado. I've kept it for the past 25 years, just hoping to get it back to its family," Becky said.