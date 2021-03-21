Russellville woman sentenced for role in white supremacist kidnapping

A Russellville woman has been sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison for her role in in two kidnappings connected to a white supremacist group.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Russellville woman has been sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison for her role in two kidnappings connected to a white supremacist group.

Court records show 40-year-old Amanda Rapp was sentenced Friday to 262 months in prison. Rapp pleaded guilty in October to two counts of kidnapping two people who were suspected by the New Aryan Empire of cooperating with law enforcement.