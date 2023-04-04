Sherwood woman struggles to gather belongings after tornado

Gwen Johnson can't get in her front door anymore because her damaged roof is falling in, making it harder to save her belongings.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Sherwood community is coming together to clean up the damage left behind by Friday's tornado.

Gwen Johnson is one community member cleaning up the rubble. She can't get inside her front door anymore to save her belongings.

"I really appreciate everybody's support," Johnson said. Everybody trying to help me to go through this."

Johnson is trying to find her new normal after Friday's tornado ripped through her neighborhood and her house, tearing off part of her roof.

"Since Friday, and we had the rain," Johnson said. "Now the inside of the house is falling down inside the ceilings are all coming down."

Years' worth of memories is in jeopardy until she can find a way back inside the house.

"I can't even take my pictures down that I have cause I have all the grandkids," Johnson said. "I can't get in to take their pictures down."

Johnson said the community's help is what's getting her through this difficult time.

"People have come by brought us lunch, brought us dinners, giving money," Johnson said. From my heart, I really appreciate everybody's support."

She and her family stay in a hotel for the tune being and frequently check on the house.

"We have something over our head... so we're grateful for that," Johnson said. "We've just taken it every day at a time because that's just the only thing I know how to do."

Johnson plans to talk to her insurance company Wednesday and will know more then about how to move forward.

"I understand there are other people going through this," Johnson said. So for those going through this, like me, you probably had to break down, and then just gather back your strength because this is just material."

In addition to cleaning up her own home, Johnson also has part of her neighbor's roof in her yard.