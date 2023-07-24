The World Record Academy has announced that the sculpture, located on the side of an Arkansas museum, has broken the world record for largest Daisy BB gun.

ROGERS, Ark — A sculpture of a BB Gun found outside the Daisy BB Airgun Museum has broken the record for World's Largest Daisy BB Gun, according to the World Record Academy.

The sculpture was fabricated by a Springfield, Missouri signage company named Elemoose. At 25 feet tall, the BB gun looks like it is propped against the east side of the building. The structure was engineered by John Miller of J & M Engineering also in Springfield. The stock of the gun is filled with approximately 20,000 BBs.

According to the Daisy Museum's website, the sculpture was installed on January 20, 2021.

