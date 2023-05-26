Do you have to worry about shark attacks this summer?

Scientists and researchers who study sharks say potentially dangerous interactions are uncommon.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Are the beaches safe from sharks this summer?

Movies like "Jaws" and "The Shallows" terrify many and even keep some people out of the water altogether.

There have been typically around 70 to 80 unprovoked shark bites a year worldwide, and they're becoming rarer.

Out of thousands who swim in the ocean every year there were only 57 unprovoked bites in 2022 , and only five were fatal.

It comes as the population of sharks declines globally.

White sharks, bull sharks and tiger sharks cause the most fatalities, but many interactions happen with smaller species that are unlikely to cause serious injuries.

It might feel like it is happening more often, thanks to social media and shark reporting apps. However, you shouldn't worry.

Experts add you're at a much greater risk of getting hurt in a car accident on the way to the beach than you are to get seriously injured by a shark bite.

