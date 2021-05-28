WWE SmackDown returning to Little Rock in August for summer tour

WWE will be bringing SmackDown to the Simmons Bank Arena on August 27th as part of its return to touring.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (Eds. note: The video attached is from 2019 when Drew McIntyre visited THV11.)

World Wrestling Entertainment is making its way back to Little Rock after more than a year of having no shows across the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The wrestling company will return to Simmons Bank Arena on Friday, August 27 for a live SmackDown show.

The show is a part of its 21 city tour this summer which includes SummerSlam, one of WWE's premiere events.

The tour will kick off on July 24 and end on September 6.

Tickets for the SmackDown will go on sale on June 11 at 10 am. Prices ranges from $24 to $124 with an 8 ticket limit per household.