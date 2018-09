Deputies in Yell County are searching for a 15-year-old girl who ran away from her home in Dardanelle on August 22.

Police say Leanna Williams left her home that night around 9:00 p.m.

Williams is described as weighing 130 pounds and standing around 5'4".

Another juvenile who ran away at the same time has already been found.

If you have information on her location, you are asked to contact the Yell County Sheriff's Department at (479)-495-4881 or (479)-495-8477.

© 2018 KTHV