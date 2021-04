At 11 a.m. Saturday, they found the plane in, what they called, "a mountainous and dense part of western Yell County."

YELL COUNTY, Ark. — Officials in Yell County are investigating a plane crash that left no survivors.

Around 5 p.m. Friday, a single-engine plane disappeared from radar screens.

At 11 a.m. Saturday, they found the plane in, what they called, "a mountainous and dense part of western Yell County."