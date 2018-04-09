A 32-year-old Yellville man is being held in the Marion County jail after a double murder Saturday night south of Yellville.

According to a news release from Sheriff Clinton Evans, Donald Steven Beckwith Jr. was arrested Saturday on two counts of first-degree murder, both of which are Class Y felonies.

Evans said the Marion County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call reporting a shooting at an address on AR Highway 14 South. When deputies arrived, they found two deceased individuals and on the front porch, from "what appeared to be gunshot wounds."

Beckwith admitted to shooting his uncle and grandfather during a physical altercation, according to the Sheriff. During a search of the residence, a weapon suspected of being used in the shooting was found and seized as evidence.

Beckwith is being held without bond while he awaits his first appearance in Marion County Circuit Court, according to Sheriff Evans

