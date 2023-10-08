"My mom fought me on growing my mullet but eventually gave in," the boy said. "I get compliments from all types of people, men and women, young and old."

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK COUNTY, Va. — A 16-year-old from York County has won 5th place in the National Mullet Championship.

Will Joyner is a 16-year-old from Seaford, Virginia, and has been growing his mullet for three years. His dedication has earned him a spot in the top 5.

"My mom fought me on growing my mullet but eventually gave in... I get compliments from all types of people, men and women, young and old. My mom loves my hair now."

It was a tough competition but all in all, 5th place in the nation is nothing to cough at.

It was a fun, friendly competition, but it was also to encourage donations and fundraising. All of the funds raised through the competition go to the Home for Wounded Warriors, a nonprofit that builds and remodels homes that are accessible to injured veterans.