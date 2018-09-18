If you intend to vote in the November elections in Arkansas, but haven't registered yet you might want to get in line.

The deadline to vote this year will be Tuesday, October 9, according to Arkansas law.

Since the actual deadline, October 7, falls on a Sunday and the Monday after is Columbus Day, the deadline is extended until that Tuesday.

Once you register to vote, you will be eligible to cast a ballot if you qualify.

This year's election features a total of five ballot issues, including increasing the minimum wage and allowing casinos in several counties.

All four House of Representatives district seats will be up for grabs along with the Governor of Arkansas. Many state Senate and House seats will also be determined this November.

The election will take place on Tuesday, November 6. Early voting begins on October 22.

© 2018 KTHV