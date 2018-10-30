LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – One 8-year-old boy in the Heights is looking to scare as many people as possible this year with his Halloween decorations. Halloween is easily Jack Moore’s favorite holiday. The third-grader decorates his parents’ front yard every year.

“Christmas is my second favorite. Don’t worry Santa,” Jack said.

Since Jack was five years old, he has been collecting animatronics to build his display. Decorations include a grave yard in the front yard, a scary talking clown and a spider that drops down from the roof. His parents are very supportive of his work.

“High school people wouldn’t even come up to our house because they were scaredy cats,” Jack said.

Jack’s house certainly sticks out. His house is one of the very few in the Heights completely decorated. Jack said his grandpa inspired him to start decorating for the holiday.

“My grandpa we go to Spirit Halloween and he always says I can get one animatronic. I always pick one out,” he said.

Do not think Jack gets any help setting up his decorations. He puts them out every year completely on his own.

“Sometimes we put random things out and sometimes I plan it at school. I draw it,” Jack said.

So, if you are looking for a good spook this Halloween, Jack would love to have you stop by!

“It’s awesome! Come and trick or treat over here,” he said.

Jack’s house is at the corner of Van Buren and Beverly Place in the Heights. Trick-or-treating in the Heights has been moved up to Tuesday evening.

