Man accused of burglarizing at least 7 businesses, throwing $600 White Claws, beer and other drinks into a retention pond

Police say the man's name is Lawrence Franklin King Florida.

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — A rash of burglaries in Pasco County ended not only with thousands of dollars worth of items stolen but with alcoholic drinks thrown into a pond, according to the police.

According to the Zephyrhills Police Department, early Sunday morning Lawrence Franklin King Florida broke into the Great Catch on 1st Street. Police say he grabbed all the White Claws and beers from the refrigerator, took them outside and threw them into the retention pond behind the store. Police say the stolen drinks were worth about $600.

The police report says Mr. Florida went on to steal hair-cutting supplies from two salons. Then, officers say, Florida broke into four more businesses and stole from at least two of them.

Florida was identified when a neighbor told police he ripped his Ring doorbell camera off. Officers said Florida was wearing the same clothes he had on when he broke into the businesses.

After his arrest, they say he showed them where all the items he dumped were located, including the pond with all the alcoholic beverages.