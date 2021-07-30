ZZ Top cancels Little Rock show after Dusty Hill's death

"A Celebration with ZZ Top" was scheduled for August 3 in Little Rock but will now be canceled after band member Dusty Hill passed away.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The ZZ Top Concert at First Security Amphitheater has been canceled due to scheduling conflicts for the band.

The show "A Celebration with ZZ Top" was a part of the Sonic Concert Series and was scheduled for August 3, but will be canceled as it conflicts with a memorial service for the late Dusty Hill.

"While ZZ Top is committed to continuing its current tour, and thus, honoring the late Dusty Hill's wish that the band carry on in his absence, one date will be affected by his passing," the band said in an official statement. "The show that had been scheduled for this Tuesday, August 3 at First Security Amphitheater in North Little Rock, AR has been cancelled as it conflicts with a memorial service for Dusty that band members and crew are committed to attending that day."

Those who have purchased a ticket will receive an automatic refund through their original form of purchase.