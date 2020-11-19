Longtime THV11 anchor to focus on family, special projects; steps away from nightly desk

Longtime anchor and storyteller Dawn Scott will step down from the nightly anchor desk, allowing her to have more time to devote to her family.

THV11 President and General Manager Marty Schack announced this week that longtime anchor and storyteller Dawn Scott will step down from the nightly anchor desk, allowing her to have more time to devote to her family.

This month marks Dawn’s 21st year on the THV11 anchor desk. The multi-award-winning journalist is perhaps best known for her writing, her heart for foster children, and the passion she has for the central Arkansas community. Over the years, Dawn has emceed hundreds of benefit events and galas and served on a number of boards such as Miracle League and Women and Children First.

Schack said, “Dawn will be missed tremendously as she steps away from the anchor desk, but we are so excited for her next adventure and wish her well.”

Dawn has two children and says she can’t wait to have more time with them. She’ll continue to lead a number of efforts at the station, like “A Place To Call Home,” so viewers will still be able to catch her on a somewhat regular basis.

News Director Shayla Teater added, “Dawn’s passion for true journalism and mentorship will be missed in the daily newsroom, but we’re thrilled she will continue to tell such important stories to our community in the coming years.”

Dawn has worked alongside Craig O’Neill for those 21 years. He announced earlier this year that while he had planned on retiring, he has decided to delay his departure and continue serving the community through THV11 for another year.

“I am so grateful, so blessed, and I could not have done any of it without your love and support,” Dawn said to viewers in a recent social media post.

