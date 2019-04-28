LONOKE COUNTY, AR (THV11) -Just before midnight Saturday Lonoke County Sheriff Staley and Detective Dillon were conducting extra patrol when they observed a tan pickup truck traveling at a high rate of speed across Highway 67/167 on Highway 89 in Cabot.

The Sheriff and the Deputy caught up with the pickup when the vehicle then slammed on its brakes in front of the Sheriff's patrol car.

The sheriff then activated his blue lights and the vehicle sped off at a high rate of speed leading the sheriff through Jacksonville, Sherwood, and North Little Rock where it exited off I-30 onto Sykes Drive.

After making a loop through city streets the pickup ran into a dead-end street where it struck a power pole and a fence.

The driver then fled from the vehicle on foot and a female passenger was taken into custody and released after questioning.

The driver dropped his cell phone as he exited the truck and was identified as Garner Hargett. After a short time, the search was called off and Hargett is still at large. Hargett is an active parolee and is wanted for endangering lives and causing several thousand dollars in damage.

If anyone knows Mr. Hargett’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Department.