3 Arkansans win $100,000 after Powerball drawing

Two players from Little Rock and one in Salem matched four white balls in Wednesday night's Powerball and won some big bucks.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Three Arkansans secured new-found fortune after Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.

John Findlay of Little Rock, Margaree Luster of Little Rock and a third winner from Salem each won $100,000 after matching four white balls and the Powerball.

Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL) said the three players initially won $50,000 but doubled their winnings with the Power Play option.

The winning numbers in Wednesday night's drawing were white balls seven, 10, 11, 13, 24 and red Powerball four. The Power Play multiplier was two.

Findlay purchased his winning Quick Pick ticket from McKinley Mart off 2102 North McKinley in Little Rock. He plans to use his lottery prize to visit his son studying abroad in Rome.

Luster, like Findlay, purchased her winning ticket in Little Rock at Shell Superstop No. 21, 1200 South Shackleford. According to ASL, Luster selected her own numbers and plans to renovate her home with the lottery winnings.

The third winner has yet to claim the prize, but purchased the winning ticket from Town and Country Supermarket at 224 West Church Street in Salem.