LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - A hundred hopeful Arkansans flocked to the Lottery Claim Center in downtown Little Rock Friday to get their hands on a Mega Millions ticket. Arkansas Scholarship Lottery hosted a block party, getting everyone pumped up for the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever.

"Once the Jackpot got bumped up to a billion dollars, it's such an awesome number to talk about, so we drummed up support,” said Donna Bragg, Advertising and Marketing Director for the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.

Winning hopefuls collected lottery t-shirts, hats and other giveaways, but nothing came close to a Mega Millions win than a free ticket.

“We decided, what if we bought 100 tickets and gave them out to our friends and people who would talk to us, so that's what we are out here doing, just having a little fun,” said Bragg.

Although the chances of winning are low, this group of Arkansans seemed pretty confident.

“I’m the winner, don’t bother, there’s no one else, this is it, right here, the winning ticket,” said Gina Wilson.

Fingers are crossed that an Arkansan will walk away with the win Friday night.

“It would be so wonderful if an Arkansan won the jackpot,” said Bragg. “Our biggest win ever in Arkansas was a $177-milion Mega Millions, so Arkansas wins.”

© 2018 KTHV