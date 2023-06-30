Arkansans win big bucks playing lottery

Five Arkansans cashed in winning tickets with the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery this week, including a Fordyce man who claimed $500,000.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Five Arkansans claimed big prizes this week with the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL).

LC Brown of Fordyce claimed $500,000 playing ASL's $20 200X instant game.

Brown, who turns 65 on July 6, purchased the scratch-off ticket at Bailey's Mobile, 2235 Highway 79 in Fordyce.

“I stopped at Bailey’s to get some chicken and decided to purchase a lottery ticket while I was there,” Brown said. “I knew I had won big when all the bells and sirens started going off after I gave my ticket to the store clerk to confirm my win.”

Brown said he plans to save his newfound wealth and continue working.

"I work at a lumber company and don't plan to retire right now," Brown said. "I enjoy staying active.

Pamela Clark of Hot Springs, and Christopher Hilbourn of Russellville, each won $200,000.

Clark claimed the top prize from the $10 $200,000 Max instant game and said she plans to put her winnings towards traveling and retirement, while Hilbourn intends to make home improvements with his lottery winnings from the $10 Jumbo Bucks Extra scratch-off.