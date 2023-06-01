Arkansas man celebrates birthday with $100,000 lottery win

A lucky Lavaca resident purchased a Quick Pick Powerball ticket on his birthday that turned into a $100,000 prize.

Randall Overbey was celebrating his birthday when he discovered that he matched four white balls and the Powerball number 22.

“I was at work when I checked my ticket, so my boss was the first to find out about my win. We compared the winning numbers on the lottery’s website to my ticket. After confirming that I won, he asked if I was planning to go home for the day,” Overbey chuckled.

Because he purchased the $1 Power Play option, he doubled his prize to $100,000.

“I didn’t go home, and although the year just started, I decided to take off today to claim my prize,” he smiled.

Overbey claimed his prize yesterday at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center and said that he plans to go on vacation with his wife, Brigitta, using his winnings.