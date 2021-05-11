Birthday numbers prove lucky for Arkansas lottery player who claimed $410k

Dopson purchased the winning $1 Natural State Jackpot ticket at Little’s Grocery, located on Haynesville Highway in El Dorado.

EL DORADO, Ark. — On Friday, Nov. 5, Catherine Dopson of El Dorado claimed a $410,000 lottery prize at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL) Claim Center.

Dopson purchased the winning $1 Natural State Jackpot (NSJ) ticket at Little’s Grocery, located on Haynesville Highway in El Dorado.

The winning numbers for that night’s drawing were 4, 18, 20, 23, and 27. Dopson regularly plays the dates of her wedding anniversary, her birthday, and children’s birthdays.

She was at Little’s Grocery last Saturday and noticed someone had won the jackpot. She didn’t realize she was the winner until she visited the store Monday morning to grab a few items and check her ticket.

“I can’t believe this,” was Dopson said. “I was in total shock! I almost didn’t buy a ticket for that night’s drawing, but my gut and the Lord told me to go ahead and get one, and it paid off,” she told lottery officials.