Arkansas woman claims $220,001 Natural State Jackpot

A winning Natural State Jackpot ticket was purchased by a woman in Garfield for the July 28 drawing. The other half of the $440,000 jackpot has yet to be claimed.

GARFIELD, Ark. — A winning Natural State Jackpot (NSJ) ticket was purchased by a lucky woman in Garfield at Village Market, 17047 Marshall St. for the July 28 drawing.

Marites Chambers of Garfield claimed a $220,001 lottery prize this morning at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL) Claim Center.

The winning numbers were 7, 9, 10, 12 and 19. Chambers purchased one of the two winning tickets that were sold to split the $440,000 jackpot.

The second winner, who bought their ticket at Kum & Go #402, 816 W. Monroe Ave. in Lowell, has yet to claim their $220,000 lottery prize. They have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings.

According to Chambers, she regularly plays the lottery and won by matching all five numbers drawn from a Quick Pick play. She also won a break-even prize of $1 on an extra play on the ticket by matching two numbers.

She said her first thought when she realized she had won was, “I have to protect this ticket,".

“I was so excited that I couldn’t contain myself,” she told lottery officials.

The first person Chambers told about her win was her husband, James. The couple plans to put the lottery prize towards home improvements, bills, and possibly a mutual fund.

Retailers receive a 1% commission from the sales of winning lottery products. Village Market will receive $2,200 in commission for selling the winning ticket.

“We are ecstatic that our first NSJ winner has claimed her prize, and we thank Village Market for being our retail partner,” said Eric Hagler, ASL executive director. “With the help of our retailers across the state, we have funded more than 720,000 college scholarships totaling more than one billion dollars!”