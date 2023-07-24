Greenbrier woman wants to plan family vacation after winning $200,000 Powerball prize

A Greenbrier woman who received a Powerball lottery ticket as a gift is now $200, 000 richer and is planning a fun family vacation.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Greenbrier woman who received a Powerball lottery ticket as a gift is now $200, 000 richer.

Cally Krisell claimed her lotto prize at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center after her stepdad bought the ticket for the July 17 drawing at a Flash Market gas station in Clinton.

The winning numbers were white balls 5, 8, 9, 17, and 41, with a Powerball of 21 and a multiplier of four.

Her stepdad matched the four white balls and the Powerball number, but since he paid the extra $1 for the Power Play option, the $50,000 prize was then increased to $200,000.

"My stepdad plays the numbers of me and my daughter's birthdates," Krisell told lottery officials. "We always had a running joke that if he won big, he would give me the winning ticket."

She explained that she was just at home when her stepdad surprised her and said he had something important to tell her.

"He stated he had good and bad news," Krisell said. "He gave me the bad news first – I must start paying my own phone bill. The good news – I have money to pay it with, and then he gave me the lottery ticket!"