The prize was claimed Tuesday, Aug. 16 at the Arkansas Scholarship Lotter claim center in Little Rock.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery's 'Riches game' scratch-off ticket was sold for $20 at a local retailer in Benton County.

Walmart To Go & Express Store located in Bentonville sold the top winning lottery ticket worth $1 million. With the million-dollar win, one top prize of $1 million remains on the $1,000,000 Riches game, and a $50,000 ticket is still in circulation.

There are two additional drawings scheduled where players have the chance to win:

Mega Millions® jackpot drawing scheduled for Friday, Aug.19

Powerball® jackpot drawing scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 20

Combined, the jackpots currently stand at $179 million, with the Mega Millions® jackpot standing at $99 million and the Powerball® jackpot standing at $80 million.

Individuals interested in purchasing a ticket can visit their local lottery retailer where they can receive a computer-generated Quick Pick or choose personalized numbers.

More than 92 cents of every dollar of ASL revenue goes to prizes, scholarships, retailer commissions, and other expenses in Arkansas. Since 2009, the lottery has raised more than $1.1 billion in proceeds for scholarships.

To read more about the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery and how to play, visit their website here.

