Conway man buys ticket at local Citgo, wins $1 million lottery prize

CONWAY, Ark. — On Friday, July 31, a Conway man claimed a $1 million prize from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery’s $20 Millionaires Club scratch-off ticket.

Quincy Wardlow purchased the ticket at Lone’s Citgo located at 1000 Morningside Dr. in Conway.

Wardlow said he plans to pay off his house with his winnings.

Retailers receive a 1 percent commission from the sales of winning lottery products. The Citgo station will receive $10,000 in commission for selling the $1 million winning ticket.