Little Rock man wins $110,000 in Arkansas lottery 3 months after having a stroke

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Henry Brixie of Little Rock purchased a 5-Buck Bundle on Friday, Jan. 8 at Prickett’s Grocery located on Lawson Road in Little Rock and recently discovered he won $110,000.

He claimed his prize on Tuesday, Jan. 12 at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL) Claim Center.

ASL is offering a special promotion called the 5-Buck Bundle until Feb. 28. For just $5, a player receives a Powerball® ticket with Power Play®, a Mega Millions® ticket, and a free Natural State Jackpot ticket. The Bundle is eligible with Quick Picks only.

Brixie won with the free Natural State Jackpot ticket in the Jan. 8 drawing. The winning numbers for that night’s drawing were 7, 11, 13, 24, and 31. Brixie, who regularly plays the lottery, realized he was a winner on Monday, Jan. 11.

“I checked the winning numbers at Prickett’s Grocery and couldn’t believe that I had won the winning jackpot on a free ticket! My brother was the first person I told! He still doesn’t believe that I won, but I’m going to send him a picture of my winning check to prove it,” he said.

Brixie works in construction and now can comfortably retire after his win.

“I had a stroke about three months ago and was worried about how I was going to pay off my house,” he told lottery officials. “Now, I can pay it off with my winnings! That’s a great comeback!”