BRYANT, Ark. (KTHV) - Tuesday, the $1.6 billion Mega Million jackpot drew a crowd at several retailers. The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery held a pop up in Bryant at the Y & E Superstop. It’s the second bestselling lottery retailer in the state.

They celebrated the big jackpot and gave people a chance to win cash.

“We’ve seen big jackpots before but $1.6 billion,” Director of Advertising and Marketing Donna Bragg said.

There was also the $620 million jackpot for the Powerball and the Natural State jackpot was at $100,000.

“We’re staying busy trying to make sure our retailers have enough paper to print out all those tickets,” Bragg said.

One of the busy retailers was the Quick Run on Baseline Road in Little Rock, which is ranked third on the bestselling list.

“Some of them, they just buy one ticket and win, then others they just stay coming in here all day,” manager Aaron Oh said. There’s a reason for the crowd.

“I guess we’re just lucky,” Oh said.

They say they give $500 winning tickets almost every day. The Y & E Superstop in Bryant ranks second in sales, and they saw a crowd all day.

“Everybody is playing the Mega Million, trying to get a piece of the money,” manager Jamie Clark said.

They’re known to pay out winnings.

“It’s just a lucky store, a lot of people think it’s lucky,” Clark said.

The money ends up going more places than the lottery.

“A lot of the groceries and stuff like people just buy while they’re buying tickets anyways,” Oh said.

Some people also buy an extra scratch-off ticket. This can also help the Arkansas scholarship lottery.

“We may sell more in Mega Millions tickets over these last two weeks then we have all year long last year,” Bragg said.

The top selling store is in Lake Village. And there is a change in the retail ranking list this time around. There are lot more stores selling at the Mississippi border. Bragg said this is because the state doesn’t have a lottery.

